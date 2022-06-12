SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.53

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWX. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,519,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

