SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $439.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.