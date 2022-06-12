Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.01. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 77,719 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines ( NASDAQ:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $967.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

