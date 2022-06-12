Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.01. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 77,602 shares traded.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at $76,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4,987.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 723,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 709,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.