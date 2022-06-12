Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 216,778 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,127 shares of company stock valued at $597,712. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

