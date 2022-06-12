Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 96,351 Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

