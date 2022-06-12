Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

