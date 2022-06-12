Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $522.07 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $413.16 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.98.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.