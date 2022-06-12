Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.