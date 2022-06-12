Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.