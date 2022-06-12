Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 322.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,072,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after buying an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,709,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,010,000 after acquiring an additional 363,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

