Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

