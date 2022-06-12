Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,640 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.14 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

