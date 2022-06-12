Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 251,675 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,675 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Clarivate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,060,000 after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 8,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

