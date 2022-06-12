Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

