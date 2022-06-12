Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 87,708 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $7,144,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,284,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIMX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

