Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

