SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.86 ($4.17).

SSPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.39) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.32) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG opened at GBX 244 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.21. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.64.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($2,013,157.89). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 630,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,674,902.

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.