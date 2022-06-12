Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. Stantec has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

