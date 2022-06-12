State Street Corp Purchases 1,094,285 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.91% of Coeur Mining worth $89,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.