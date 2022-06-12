Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.04

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STER. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.