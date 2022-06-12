Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($16.02) to €15.80 ($16.99) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

SEOAY stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

