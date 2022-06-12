Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 119241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

