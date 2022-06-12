T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.