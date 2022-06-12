Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
TBLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.
Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
