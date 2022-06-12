Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 7025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Specifically, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 28,012 shares valued at $2,413,988. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.