TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $100.83 Average PT from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $66.54 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.41 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

