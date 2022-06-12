Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stock Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 274,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

