Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.