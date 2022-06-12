Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) vs. Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Critical Review

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telstra and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telstra presently has a consensus target price of $13.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Telstra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telstra is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Tower One Wireless -41.36% N/A -17.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and Tower One Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $16.60 billion 1.85 $1.39 billion N/A N/A Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.86 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.24

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Summary

Telstra beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise customers; builds and manages digital platforms; and provides telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, fiber network, and mobile towers; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure and network services under the infrastructure services agreement and commercial contracts; and designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

