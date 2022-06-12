Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $16,765,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 146,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.66.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

