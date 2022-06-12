The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Southern by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.