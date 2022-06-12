Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.48

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.54, with a volume of 23043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.60.

TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective (up from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$717.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47, a quick ratio of 104.33 and a current ratio of 104.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.44%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

