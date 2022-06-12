TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in TopBuild by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 328,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.25. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.