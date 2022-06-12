TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Financial Contrast

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get TROOPS alerts:

This table compares TROOPS and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Airgain -19.94% -16.01% -10.78%

TROOPS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TROOPS and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 3 2 0 2.40

Airgain has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.13%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than TROOPS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 62.83 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Airgain $64.27 million 1.52 -$10.09 million ($1.27) -7.53

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company offers SaaS and app development, project-based consulting, API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and provides property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. SGOCO Group, Ltd. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.