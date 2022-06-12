TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.21

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $8.90. TuSimple shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 10,238 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on TSP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.95.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TuSimple by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TuSimple by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TuSimple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

