Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VEEE stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

