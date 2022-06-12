UBS Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,952,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

