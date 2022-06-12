UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UGI were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in UGI by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of UGI opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

