UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.42

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $998.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.07%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

