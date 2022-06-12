UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.77. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 131,573 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.52.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

