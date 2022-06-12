UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.72. UserTesting shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9,246 shares changing hands.

USER has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

