Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.24

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 33050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 465,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 76,623 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.