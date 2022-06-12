Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.