Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199,840 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

