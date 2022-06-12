Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

