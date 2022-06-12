Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.26

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 5276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after buying an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

