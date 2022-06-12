Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.25 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 34019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.89.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
