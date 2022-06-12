Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.57

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 92912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 116,739.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,391,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,909,000 after buying an additional 162,608 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,311,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,885,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,788,000 after buying an additional 347,251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

