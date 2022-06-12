Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.57

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.57 and last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 92912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
