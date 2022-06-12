Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 108.0% in May

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the May 15th total of 726,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $70.76 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
